King Auto Glass holds ribbon cutting to celebrate new building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small Topeka business has expanded and is ready to take on more work.

King Auto Glass had a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 to commemorate the beginning of a new venture as a larger building located at 1900 SE 6th St.

King Auto Glass is a glass replacement and repair business that has been open for 17 years now. Owner Nancy Lopez says they can repair several kinds of glass from windshields on any vehicle to RVs and semis.

“We began working on glass replacement on any type of vehicle, fleet vehicles, any type of vehicle,” said Lopez. “We also do window regulators and motors. We replace glass on RVs and also on Semis, so any type of glass basically we can replace it.”

Now, King Auto Glass has more space, Lopez says they can do many more projects for the community.

“We started off just very, very, very tiny, and so, then we outgrew our first place and so now that we got the opportunity to buy this new building we are very excited because now we can take even more work,” said Lopez. “We are very thrilled and excited and nervous all at the same time. We are just super, super honored to be serving the Topeka community for so long and for more years to come.”

