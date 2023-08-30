KDWP shares Kansas Hunting Regulations Summary, Hunting Atlas available

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) shares that the Kansas Hunting Regulations Summary and Hunting Atlas for 2023-2024 is available online and in print form at nearly all license vendor locations.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) shares that the Kansas Hunting Regulations Summary and Hunting Atlas for 2023-2024 is available online and in print form at nearly all license vendor locations.

KDWP officials said hunters may also request mailed copies by calling 620-672-5911.

KDWP officials indicated the hunting regulations summary will include common rules, methods to take, season dates, bag and possession limits, a list of game wardens by county and more.

According to officials with KDWP, the hunting atlas includes maps of all publicly accessible hunting land in Kansas, to include Walk-in Hunting Access areas, state and federal public wildlife areas, and more. And soon, Garmin GPS and Google Earth files will be available for download, making finding a place to hunt even easier.

KDWP officials said to access electronic versions of the 2023-2024 Kansas Hunting and Furharvesting Regulations Summary and 2023-2024 Kansas Hunting Atlas, visit ksoutdoors.com or download the Go Outdoors KS mobile app, HERE.

KDWP officials noted whether you decide to keep them on your phone, laptop, or hardcopies in the truck or boat, no hunter in Kansas should be without them.

