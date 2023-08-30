As Kansans head out for Labor Day, Evergy releases tips to save energy, keep cool

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many Kansans head out for Labor Day weekend, Evergy has given tips to keep homes cool and lower the power bill.

Even while out of town, Evergy said the following tips will help Kansans beat the heat and their energy bill:

  • Close shades, curtains and blinds - This can reduce heat gains by as much as 33%
  • Use smart power strips - These can detect when a device is powered off or on standby and will then turn the power off to these devices to save energy
  • Adjust thermostats - Set the manual thermostat to 5 degrees warmer than normal to maximize efficiency. Setting a smart thermostat 7-10 degrees warmer at least 8 hours a day can save as much as 10% on energy bills and would not require a home to be as cool when nobody is home.
  • Install weather stripping - Updated weather stripping prevents warm air from entering and cool air from escaping

For more energy-saving tips, click HERE.

