K-State engineer receives $300K grant to build security bed for all-electric ships

Kansas State University officials said Hongyu Wu, a K-State associate professor of engineering, will lead the one-year project sponsored by the Defense University Research Instrument Program, “Development of Cyber-Physical Security Testbed for All-Electric Shipboard Power Systems,” alongside co-principal investigators Don Gruenbacher, department head and associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Caterina Scoglio, university distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University engineer received a $300,000 grant to build a high-fidelity, cyber-physical security test bed for all-electric ships.

Kansas State University officials said Hongyu Wu, a K-State associate professor of engineering, will lead the one-year project sponsored by the Defense University Research Instrument Program, “Development of Cyber-Physical Security Testbed for All-Electric Shipboard Power Systems,” alongside co-principal investigators Don Gruenbacher, department head and associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Caterina Scoglio, university distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering.

“All-electric ships that run completely on electricity are a promising solution to help the shipping industry save money and reduce pollution,” Wu said. “However, these electric ships are vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. The testbed we build will aid in ships’ vulnerability identification, risk assessment, intrusion detection, attack identification and consequence mitigation.”

K-State officials indicated the test bed the team will build will provide an educational, training and demonstration platform that governmental agencies, industry practitioners and academic institutions can use for gaining hands-on experience and identifying future research and development directions.

K-State officials said specifically, the platform could be used for decision support, situational awareness, performance study, protocol evaluation, standards development, resiliency assessment and cyber penetration testing.

K-State officials noted Wu holds the Lucas-Rathbone Professorship in Engineering and is a Steve Hsu keystone research scholar in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

