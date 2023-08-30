K-State baseball coach promoted

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Under Pete Hughes, K-State baseball is rising quickly and part of that success is Austin Wates.

Wates was promoted to Associate Head Coach where according to Kansas State Athletics, his offense generated top 10 performances in five K-State offensive categories: home runs (77 – 3rd), stolen bases (114 – 5th), walks (340 – 3rd), sacrifice flies (34 – T-4th), and runs batted in (379 – 9th).

“Austin is quite deserving of this promotion,” said Hughes per a release. “He carries the responsibilities of a trailblazer in a sport where black coaches are alarmingly underrepresented. He always does this with composure grace and integrity.”

“He has become a great model for all young coaches. More importantly, he has established himself as one of the best offensive minds in college baseball and a tireless recruiter. We are so fortunate that the Wates family are part of our program ad community moving forward,” added Hughes.

The Wildcats 340 walks ranked 13th in the final Division I standings, including five straight weeks as the national leader from March 22 to April 24, while finishing 19th in stolen bases.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity Coach Hughes has given me to help grow this program,” Wates said on his recent promotion per a release. “Both Gene Taylor and Casey Scott have been unrelenting in their support of our ultimate goal which is to be a national brand. This promotion puts a lot of faith and trust in me, and I will never take that for granted. I couldn’t be more excited about where the program is headed and what we are building here.”

Under the guidance of Wates, K-State’s offense has turned in four of the top eight seasons in terms of total home runs in program history, including a single-season record 89 in 2021. The 89 bombs ranked 11th in the nation and shattered the previous record of 75 set in 1997.

Wates was drafted in the third round by the Houston Astros in the 2010 first-Year Player Draft following his junior season at Virginia Tech. He was also a scout for the Mariners before coming to Manhattan.

