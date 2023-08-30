Investigative challenges come with decades-old cold cases possibly linked to BTK

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As investigators look into evidence that might connect BTK serial killer, Dennis Rader to additional cases, 12 News looked into challenges they face in trying to solve crimes that happened decades ago. Tuesday night, 12 News heard from a forensic science professor at Wichita State University about what police face as they search for evidence.

Last week, a sheriff in Osage County, Oklahoma said Rader is the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. This announcement came with evidence reportedly discovered in a search at the Park City property where Rader lived.

Wichita State University Forensic Science Program Coordinator David Klamm, who worked numerous crime scenes with the KBI, said the most important thing in any murder investigation is the body of the victim. That’s something Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden is missing in the investigation into Cynthia Kinney’s disappearance 47 years ago.

“There have been cases prosecuted without remains but it’s a very difficult endeavor to do that,” Klamm said.

Without that after nearly 50 years since Kinney was last seen, the investigative process becomes much more complex.

“Fifty years, it’s gonna be awful tough. It almost turns into something of an anthropology or archaeological endeavor like that to find something,” Klamm said. “Then link it back specifically to one of your victims 50 years ago and to a suspect today.”

Even after finding a body in a cold case, there has to be that important link.

“You are going to have to find something. If it has DNA on it or has to be identified as belonging to the victim that you can then place with your suspect, whether it be Dennis Rader or somebody else,” Klamm said.

In a case nearly five decades old, DNA might help identify the victim but linking the suspect to the victim is the hard part,” Klamm said.

“We may have some mitochondrial DNA or something like that to work with, identifying the body. But as to foreign DNA or something like that as to who might’ve been involved with the death, that’s of course gonna be long since degraded,” he said.

In any case, for the forensic evidence to work to solve crimes today, it had to be collected from the start.

“Hopefully there was good, old-fashioned police work at the time when the case started (and) enough information was collected that can help us today,” Klamm said.

In Osage County, Okla. Sheriff Virden said they’re still looking into that link between Kinney’s disappearance in 1976 in Pawhuska and Dennis Rader. In Kansas, the sheriff also reached out to investigators in Hays , referencing the 1983 disappearance of a woman named Mary Lang and another case in McDonald County, Missouri. 12 News reached out to McDonald County Tuesday, but has not heard back. As far as the Mary Lang case in Hays goes, the KBI said it continues to explore all theories in the case but does not have evidence linking Rader to the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com