Governor’s Council on Wellness opens nominations for Health Champion Award

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) officials said every year, the Governor’s...
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s Council on Wellness has opened nominations for the 2024 Health Champion Award.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) officials said every year, the Governor’s Council on Wellness recognizes one person and one organization in Kansas who have shown outstanding dedication to promoting health, fitness and wellness in Kansas communities. The Governor’s Council on Wellness was previously the Governor’s Council on Fitness.

KDHE officials indicated the nominees for the 2024 Health Champion Award can come from diverse backgrounds, from health care professionals and educators to community leaders and volunteers. The award highlights outstanding people and organizations who have significantly impacted health awareness, disease prevention and overall well-being in Kansas.

“We are excited to review this year’s nominations and see all the great work being done throughout our state,” said Jody Hoener, GCOW Awards Committee Chair. “We encourage everyone to nominate the Health Champions in their communities.”

According to officials with KDHE, the nomination process is simple and can be completed online. The form requires a brief description of the nominee’s accomplishments and how they have positively influenced their community’s health. It also asks some basic questions about the nominee’s contact information so they can be notified if they receive the award.

KDHE officials said the deadline to submit the nomination form is Oct. 31. The winners will be notified via email, and awards will be announced in a media release in late November.

KDHE officials indicated the awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Community Health Promotion Summit that will be in Wichita at the WSU Woolsey Center.

Click HERE to access the nomination form.

