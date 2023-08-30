Gov. visits Seaman Schools to ceremonially endorse bill saving it $231K

Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs House Substitute for Senate Bill 113 on Aug. 30, 2023.
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs House Substitute for Senate Bill 113 on Aug. 30, 2023.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly visited a local rural school district to ceremonially sign a bill that protects it from losing more than $231,000.

As students across the Sunflower State get underway with the school year, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Aug. 30, she highlighted the need to protect funds for rural schools as she ceremonially signed House Substitute for Senate Bill 113 at Seaman High School, 4850 NW Rochester Rd.

With her line-item veto of provisions that would have cut funds for districts statewide, - including Seaman - Gov. Kelly said the legislation completely funds schools for the fifth straight year. For about a decade beforehand, education had been chronically underfunded.

“I’m proud we have fully funded K-12 education every year since I took office. What’s more, I’m proud to stand up for rural schools,” Kelly said. “They are the hearts and economic engines of our rural communities, and thus, of our entire state. I will continue fighting to protect our public schools so they have the resources to give our students a quality education.”

In May, Kelly said she protected funds for rural schools with her line-item veto of an appropriations provision that would have altered the finance formula. The provision could have resulted in unexpectedly cut services, reduced teachers and support staff and closed buildings in rural districts.

The Governor noted that USD 345 serves the suburban and rural Shawnee Co. area and would have lost more than $231,000 without the veto.

“We’re honored to host Governor Kelly in celebration of fully funding Kansas’ K-12 schools,” Superintendent Brad Willson, Seaman School District, said. “Our community is built around our schools and the success of our students and staff. When our schools thrive, our community thrives, and Seaman understands that it takes all of us working together for the benefit of our students.”

Kelly said she started her visit with a tour of Seaman Middle School with Principal Kyle Johnson and was later joined by Superintendent Willson and Erica Tenpenny, Teacher of the Year.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
ATV driver pronounced dead following collision with pickup
Zac Bibler
Off-duty officers’ descriptions aid in arrest of West Topeka vandal
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Fire crews responded early Tuesday to Hill's Pet Nutrition near N.E. Crane and Monroe on the...
Fire sparks early-morning response at Hill’s Pet Nutrition in Topeka

Latest News

Topeka native and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is set to undergo brain surgery in September.
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, scheduled for brain surgery
A Junction City man is behind bars for child sex crimes alleged to have happened in 2019 that...
2019 alleged child sex crimes land Junction City man behind bars
The Marysville Police Chief has defended his decision to buy a custom-built UTV at a higher...
Marysville Chief defends decision to buy custom-built $29K police UTV
The Capital City has moved into the opening phases of its new homeless initiative as a team is...
Topeka moves into opening research phase in new homeless initiative