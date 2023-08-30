Gov. visits Seaman Schools to ceremonially endorse bill saving it $231K

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly visited a local rural school district to ceremonially sign a bill that protects it from losing more than $231,000.

As students across the Sunflower State get underway with the school year, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Aug. 30, she highlighted the need to protect funds for rural schools as she ceremonially signed House Substitute for Senate Bill 113 at Seaman High School, 4850 NW Rochester Rd.

With her line-item veto of provisions that would have cut funds for districts statewide, - including Seaman - Gov. Kelly said the legislation completely funds schools for the fifth straight year. For about a decade beforehand, education had been chronically underfunded.

“I’m proud we have fully funded K-12 education every year since I took office. What’s more, I’m proud to stand up for rural schools,” Kelly said. “They are the hearts and economic engines of our rural communities, and thus, of our entire state. I will continue fighting to protect our public schools so they have the resources to give our students a quality education.”

In May, Kelly said she protected funds for rural schools with her line-item veto of an appropriations provision that would have altered the finance formula. The provision could have resulted in unexpectedly cut services, reduced teachers and support staff and closed buildings in rural districts.

The Governor noted that USD 345 serves the suburban and rural Shawnee Co. area and would have lost more than $231,000 without the veto.

“We’re honored to host Governor Kelly in celebration of fully funding Kansas’ K-12 schools,” Superintendent Brad Willson, Seaman School District, said. “Our community is built around our schools and the success of our students and staff. When our schools thrive, our community thrives, and Seaman understands that it takes all of us working together for the benefit of our students.”

Kelly said she started her visit with a tour of Seaman Middle School with Principal Kyle Johnson and was later joined by Superintendent Willson and Erica Tenpenny, Teacher of the Year.

