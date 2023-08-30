Goodland police chief dies from medical complications

Frank Hayes.
Frank Hayes.(Goodland Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Goodland police chief Frank Hayes, Jr died Wednesday from medical complications, the department announced Wednesday. He was 53.

“He was not only a dedicated law enforcement officer but also a trusted friend and mentor to many in the community,” the department said in a statement. “His tireless effort to ensure that our city was a safe place to live, work and raise families, is a testament to his true character and integrity.”

Hayes served as an officer with the Goodland Police Department from August 2003 to July 2007, then returned to the department 10 years later. Hayes was appointed as police chief on Sept. 7, 2020 and was still serving in that capacity.

