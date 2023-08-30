Good Kids - Topeka girl shines on National Anthem

By David Oliver
Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka girl is turning a lot of heads, and ears, following her stellar performance of the National Anthem.

Mackenzie Anderson, 7, performed the National Anthem at the 94.5 Country PRCA Rodeo on Friday August 25. Anderson is a second grader at Northern Hills Elementary. Her family says she has been interested in singing since she was a toddler.

Anderson is taking singing lessons and hopes to one day compete on a national TV reality show.

