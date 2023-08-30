Former KU DE Lonnie Phelps released by Browns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) scrambles as Cleveland Browns defensive end...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) scrambles as Cleveland Browns defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) defends during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After signing as an undrafted free agent, Lonnie Phelps missed the cut of the 53-man roster.

Phelps was named to the All-Big 12 Second team in 2022 with the Jayhawks, which was his only season in Lawrence. He ended the 2022 season with 57 total tackles and seven sacks.

Phelps recently played against the Chiefs in the last preseason game before the regular season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riley County Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clark Petersen Monday morning on...
Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than 2...
Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family
Jesse Carter
Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase
FILE
ATV driver pronounced dead following collision with pickup

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Vaughn, Brents among former Wildcats to make 53-man rosters
A variety of new gameday enhancements will be available to fans this season.
KU Athletics announce enhancements for football gameday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap