Former KU DE Lonnie Phelps released by Browns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After signing as an undrafted free agent, Lonnie Phelps missed the cut of the 53-man roster.

#Browns are releasing DE Lonnie Phelps, source says — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 29, 2023

Phelps was named to the All-Big 12 Second team in 2022 with the Jayhawks, which was his only season in Lawrence. He ended the 2022 season with 57 total tackles and seven sacks.

Phelps recently played against the Chiefs in the last preseason game before the regular season.

