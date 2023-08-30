Firefighters battle afternoon blaze near downtown Topeka

Firefighters in the Capital City are on the scene of an afternoon house fire near downtown Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters in the Capital City are on the scene of an afternoon house fire near downtown Topeka.

Around 1:30 p.m. firefighters with the Topeka Fire Department were called to 1115 SW Clay St. with reports of a 2-story house fire. 13 NEWS crews on the scene observed heavy damage to the back of the house.

Crews also saw that the home is split into two separate apartments. Firefighters were seen attempting to tear the wall down in an effort to get to the fire.

As of 1:45, firefighters remain on scene as they continue to battle the blaze.

A house on Clay St. catches fire on Aug. 30, 2023.
A house on Clay St. catches fire on Aug. 30, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)

