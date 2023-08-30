Experts emphasize early detection in Stormont Vail Alzheimer’s forum

Stormont Vail Health, with the Alzheimer’s Association and NuSound Hearing, presented...
Stormont Vail Health, with the Alzheimer’s Association and NuSound Hearing, presented information Tuesday evening on community resources available to those dealing with the disease and some of the latest developments in Alzheimer’s treatment.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area health leaders held a community forum to discuss advances in Alzheimer’s research.

Stormont Vail Health, with the Alzheimer’s Association and NuSound Hearing, presented information Tuesday evening on community resources available to those dealing with the disease and some of the latest developments in Alzheimer’s treatment.

Chief among the findings is the connection between hearing loss and the early detection of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Each organization emphasized how crucial detection is in slowing the progression of a patient’s condition.

“We want to let them know about the 10 warning signs, and really explain the importance of early detection,” Prisca Asaro, Program Director for Alzheimer’s Association, explained. “There’s been a lot of medicines to come out that work better if you’re diagnosed early, in order for those drugs to help.”

“We hope to give them some information, some current data and statistics so the caregivers have that to help care for their loved ones, also being able to provide resources so they can get that knowledge,” Carmen Burns, Director of Stormont Vail’s Clinical Research Center, said.

Attendees were also able to sign up for free memory screenings.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riley County Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clark Petersen Monday morning on...
Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than 2...
Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family
Jesse Carter
Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase
FILE
ATV driver pronounced dead following collision with pickup

Latest News

The Capper Foundation improved accessibility to its garden and walking trail in recent upgrades.
Capper Foundation clients see fewer accessibility barriers to outdoor spaces
The Capper Foundation improved accessibility to its garden and walking trail in recent upgrades.
Capper Foundation clients see fewer accessibility barriers to outdoor spaces
The unsheltered population in Lawrence will have some new options for housing next year, thanks...
Elementary students break ground on homes for the Lawrence unsheltered population
The unsheltered population in Lawrence will have some new options for housing next year, thanks...
Elementary students break-ground on homes for the Lawrence unsheltered population