Experts emphasize early detection in Stormont Vail Alzheimer’s forum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area health leaders held a community forum to discuss advances in Alzheimer’s research.

Stormont Vail Health, with the Alzheimer’s Association and NuSound Hearing, presented information Tuesday evening on community resources available to those dealing with the disease and some of the latest developments in Alzheimer’s treatment.

Chief among the findings is the connection between hearing loss and the early detection of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Each organization emphasized how crucial detection is in slowing the progression of a patient’s condition.

“We want to let them know about the 10 warning signs, and really explain the importance of early detection,” Prisca Asaro, Program Director for Alzheimer’s Association, explained. “There’s been a lot of medicines to come out that work better if you’re diagnosed early, in order for those drugs to help.”

“We hope to give them some information, some current data and statistics so the caregivers have that to help care for their loved ones, also being able to provide resources so they can get that knowledge,” Carmen Burns, Director of Stormont Vail’s Clinical Research Center, said.

Attendees were also able to sign up for free memory screenings.

