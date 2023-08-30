Drugs, damage found during North Topeka break in land 2 in jail

Carles Ford, Francesca Finan
Carles Ford, Francesca Finan(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drugs and damage found during an early-morning break-in in North Topeka have landed two residents of the Capital City in jail.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, law enforcement officials were called to the 900 block of NE Monroe St. with reports of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they said they found two suspects inside the home without permission from the owner. They also found damage done to the home as well as drugs.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Carles T. Ford, 38, of Topeka
    • Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or a sexually motivated crime
    • Criminal trespass - unknown circumstance
    • Criminal damage to property - misdemeanor
    • Possession of a stimulant
    • Interference with law enforcement - unknown circumstance
  • Francesca I. Finan, 25, of Topeka -
    • Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or a sexually motivated crime
    • Criminal trespass - unknown circumstance
    • Criminal damage to property - misdemeanor
    • Possession of a stimulant
    • Interference with law enforcement - unknown circumstance
    • Operate a vehicle without a registration or with an expired tag
    • Plate displayed was not assigned to the vehicle

As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, both remain behind bars with no bond listed. A court appearance has been set for Finan for her traffic violations at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24. No court appearance has yet been set for Ford.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
ATV driver pronounced dead following collision with pickup
Zac Bibler
Off-duty officers’ descriptions aid in arrest of West Topeka vandal
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
FLE - Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the...
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, scheduled for brain surgery

Latest News

The Topeka Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help to collect items for three...
Topeka Salvation Army to collect items for nursing homes
Ethan Jennings, Jonathan McAvoy
Stolen items at separate property lead to arrest of 2 south of Topeka
A two-day festival celebrating zine culture will grace Lawrence for the second year.
Festival celebrating zine culture graces Lawrence for second year
Firefighters in the Capital City are on the scene of an afternoon house fire near downtown...
Firefighters battle afternoon blaze near downtown Topeka