Drugs, damage found during North Topeka break in land 2 in jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drugs and damage found during an early-morning break-in in North Topeka have landed two residents of the Capital City in jail.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, law enforcement officials were called to the 900 block of NE Monroe St. with reports of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they said they found two suspects inside the home without permission from the owner. They also found damage done to the home as well as drugs.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Carles T. Ford, 38, of Topeka Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or a sexually motivated crime Criminal trespass - unknown circumstance Criminal damage to property - misdemeanor Possession of a stimulant Interference with law enforcement - unknown circumstance

Francesca I. Finan, 25, of Topeka - Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or a sexually motivated crime Criminal trespass - unknown circumstance Criminal damage to property - misdemeanor Possession of a stimulant Interference with law enforcement - unknown circumstance Operate a vehicle without a registration or with an expired tag Plate displayed was not assigned to the vehicle



As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, both remain behind bars with no bond listed. A court appearance has been set for Finan for her traffic violations at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24. No court appearance has yet been set for Ford.

