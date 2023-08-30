Drugs, damage found during North Topeka break in land 2 in jail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drugs and damage found during an early-morning break-in in North Topeka have landed two residents of the Capital City in jail.
The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, law enforcement officials were called to the 900 block of NE Monroe St. with reports of a burglary.
When officers arrived, they said they found two suspects inside the home without permission from the owner. They also found damage done to the home as well as drugs.
As a result of the investigation, TPD said both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Carles T. Ford, 38, of Topeka
- Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or a sexually motivated crime
- Criminal trespass - unknown circumstance
- Criminal damage to property - misdemeanor
- Possession of a stimulant
- Interference with law enforcement - unknown circumstance
- Francesca I. Finan, 25, of Topeka -
- Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or a sexually motivated crime
- Criminal trespass - unknown circumstance
- Criminal damage to property - misdemeanor
- Possession of a stimulant
- Interference with law enforcement - unknown circumstance
- Operate a vehicle without a registration or with an expired tag
- Plate displayed was not assigned to the vehicle
As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, both remain behind bars with no bond listed. A court appearance has been set for Finan for her traffic violations at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24. No court appearance has yet been set for Ford.
