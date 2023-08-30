Drivers warned of delays as Labor Day weekend road work gets underway

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned of possible delays as crews begin a Labor Day weekend project on a Junction City roadway.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Wednesday, Aug. 30, crews will start a resurfacing project along Goldenbelt Blvd. in Junction City. The project is set to move from east to west.

KDOT noted that flaggers and a pilot car will lead drivers through the work zone. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

On Friday, Sept. 1, crews indicated that the contractor, Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. and Subsidiaries, anticipates a temporary closure of the roadway just east of U.S. 77 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

KDOT said Wildcat Construction should be finished with the project by Monday, Sept. 4, weather allowing.

