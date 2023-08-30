Crash slows traffic on busy street in southwest Topeka

A two-vehicle crash was slowing traffic Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash was slowing traffic Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka.

The collision was reported around 6:58 a.m. at S.W. 33rd Terrace and Gage.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Traffic was proceeding around the crash scene in a single lane on both north- and southbound Gage.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

