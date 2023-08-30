Catalina Wine Mixer: Burglary leads to life long feline friendship for Undersheriff

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A burglary in 2018 led to a lifelong best friend for one Kansas undersheriff as he met the kitten he would come to love as Catalina Wine Mixer.

On Aug. 30, 2018, Wabaunsee Co. Undersheriff Eric Kirsch says he was called to the scene of a burglary at an unoccupied home in the southeast part of the county. The elderly homeowner had recently passed and his adult children had prepared the estate for auction. However, the weekend before the auction, two men broke in and robbed the home.

After foot and tire impressions were collected, Undersheriff Kirsch said he started to search the outbuildings for more evidence against the suspects. In a dark corner of a shed, however, two small silhouettes caught his eye. As he knelt over, he realized one kitten had already passed away and the other was in bad shape as she slowly opened her eyes.

Kirsch said he laid the dead kitten to rest and was afforded the chance to get a better look at the one that was saveable. The kitten had been barely moving, was extremely dehydrated, malnourished and covered in fleas with the mother cat nowhere in sight.

The Undersheriff said he got permission from the property owner’s children to take the kitten and rushed her to a nearby veterinarian. The kitten was hooked up to IV fluids and antibiotics, received a bottle and began her journey on the road to recovery.

After Kirsch said he paid the bill and took her to his patrol vehicle where she looked up at him and the two became best friends.

“She was curled up in my hat on my lap then looked up at me... 5 years later, this tiny little lion we named Catalina Wine Mixer is one of my best friends,” Kirsch noted. “I see her face at the window and find her pawing at the door every time I come home. I’m not even a cat person yet she made me her person. I’m pretty sure I never really had a choice or stood a chance anyway.”

Catalina Wine Mixer is pictured five years after she was rescued by the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff's Office on Aug. 30, 2023. (Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office)

In the past 6 years, the Undersheriff noted that the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office has rescued and rehomed countless animals. The team is always ready to connect residents to vetted area animal rescues if there are major challenges in caring for pets.

As for the burglary suspects, Kirsch said both were arrested and served their time.

