Car leaves roadway and hits tree southeast of Topeka

No serious injuries were reported when a car left the roadway Wednesday morning and struck a tree near the 4500 block of S.E. California Avenue.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Wednesday morning when a car left the roadway and struck a tree near the 4500 block of S.E. California Avenue.

The crash was reported around 9:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of S.E. California Avenue.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said at the scene that a red Ford Focus four-door car left the west side of S.E. California Avenue, entered a ditch and struck a tree.

No serious injuries were reported to the woman who was driving the car, which had to be towed from the scene.

