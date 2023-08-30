Build Kansas Advisory Committee reveals grant application process

Senator President Ty Masterson’s officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Build Kansas Advisory Committee Meeting had its initial meeting, during which it revealed details about the grant application process. Senator Ty Masterson and Rep. Troy Waymaster serve as chair and vice chair of the committee.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Build Kansas Advisory Committee has revealed the grant application process.

Senate President Ty Masterson’s officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Build Kansas Advisory Committee Meeting had its initial meeting, during which it revealed details about the grant application process. Senator Ty Masterson and Rep. Troy Waymaster serve as chair and vice chair of the committee.

Senator Masterson’s officials said the Build Kansas Matching Grant fund will provide matching dollars to eligible entities planning infrastructure projects in Kansas. The Build Kansas Fund must be used for grants with a match requirement under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). There are 400 BIL grant programs administered by 12 federal agencies and cover many areas of infrastructure, and 40% of the 1.2 trillion will be allocated through discretionary grants.

Senator Masterson’s officials indicated the intent of the Build Kansas Fund is to amplify the impact of the bill in Kansas by accelerating local infrastructure investment to support transformative projects in areas of demonstrated need. Targeted areas of investment include water, transportation, energy, cybersecurity, broadband and other priorities. Eligible applicants vary by BIL program and can include counties, cities, municipalities, tribes, community organizations, universities, state agencies, private firms and more. Each BIL program has specific eligibility requirements so applicants are encouraged to review the requirements thoroughly.

The application will be available via the State Treasurer’s Office HERE.

“This is a unique opportunity to improve our infrastructure throughout Kansas,” said Senator Masterson and Rep. Waymaster. “We encourage eligible potential applicants to review the requirements to determine if there are projects that would qualify for a grant. The Build Kansas Advisory Committee looks forward to our role in this important process to ensure that the projects we are assisting are truly transformative and have a lasting impact on the people of Kansas.”

