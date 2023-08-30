Backyard play structure engulfed in flames in Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A backyard play structure was engulfed in flames this morning in Emporia.

Emporia Fire Department officials said they were dispatched around 11:08 a.m. to 509 Wilson St. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews noted heavy black smoke and fire coming from behind the house. The first arriving fire crew reported finding a play structure in the backyard engulfed by fire.

Emporia Fire Department officials indicated fire crews made a quick attack with a 300′ pre-connected hand line. The quick attack was a key factor in preventing the spread of the fire to the residence and the detached garage. The fire did directly impact the power line to the residence, causing it to disconnect service to the home. Evergy responded to manage electric services.

Emporia Fire Department officials noted no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The area of origin was noted to be near the playset in the backyard.

Emporia Fire Department officials said the property owner was listed as Denise Heter.

Emporia Fire Department noted responding units included the Emporia Fire Department for fire attack and incident stabilization and Evergy to manage electrical services.

