Accident involving overturned RV on I-70 leads to traffic delays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An RV lost control and overturned at I-70 and Valencia.

13NEWS arrived and saw Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responding to the scene.

Traffic is being diverted around the vehicle, using the off-ramp and on-ramp. Expect delays in the area.

The RV was towing a Buick and overturned. The driver lost control of the RV.

This is an ongoing story. More details will be provided as they are available.

