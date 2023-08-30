2019 alleged child sex crimes land Junction City man behind bars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for child sex crimes alleged to have happened in 2019 that involved a girl under the age of 14.

The Riley County Police Department says that on Tuesday, Aug. 29, law enforcement officials arrested David Hearlson, 37, of Junction City, in connection to a child sex crimes case.

RCPD noted that the crimes are alleged to have occurred between March and May of 2019 and involved a minor female victim that Hearlson knew.

Hearlson was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Rape - the offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14 years of age

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - the offender is 18 or older and fondled a child less than 14 years of age

Aggravated indecent solicitation of a child - sexual acts with a child less than 14 years of age

Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption

As of Wednesday, Hearlson remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond.

