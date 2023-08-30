$10K in stolen gold jewelry prompts RCPD to hunt for male suspect

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $10,000 in stolen gold jewelry has prompted Riley Co. Police to hunt for the male suspect.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, law enforcement officials were called to Kay Jewelry in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found employees who reported an unknown man had stolen a 10k yellow gold diamond ring and an Italian 24″ 10K yellow gold necklace.

The crime cost the jeweler about $10,000.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

