$10K in stolen gold jewelry prompts RCPD to hunt for male suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $10,000 in stolen gold jewelry has prompted Riley Co. Police to hunt for the male suspect.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, law enforcement officials were called to Kay Jewelry in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found employees who reported an unknown man had stolen a 10k yellow gold diamond ring and an Italian 24″ 10K yellow gold necklace.

The crime cost the jeweler about $10,000.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.