Working women, unite! Topeka Civic Theatre brings 9 to 5 The Musical to the stage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The classic tale of women making their way on in the workforce takes to the Topeka Civic Theatre stage soon.

Tickets for 9 to 5 The Musical went on sale Tuesday, Aug. 29. Two of the show’s three leading ladies - Bethany Ayers as Doralee and Jayna McFarland as Judy - visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the show. Amber Dickinson will join them on stage in the role of Violet.

Watch the interview to hear why the women say the show is so fun.

9 to 5 The Musical opens Sept. 8 at Topeka Civic Theatre. It runs through Oct. 7. Tickets are on sale now at topekacivictheatre.com or by calling the TCT box office, 785-357-5211.

