Washburn University to honor Hispanic Heritage Month with celebration banquet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Banquet to honor Hispanic culture and cuisine at the university.

Washburn University officials said the banquet will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 and allow members of the Washburn community to enjoy the richness of Hispanic culture with an authentic meal, entertainment from Grupo Folklorico Mi Sol de KC and a keynote address from Ernestor De La Rosa, the first chief diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) officer for the City of Topeka. MANA de Topeka will also be giving away a scholarship during the banquet to one current Washburn University student.

According to officials with Washburn University, Washburn President JuliAnn Mazachek will also speak during the event. The public is invited to attend for a $15 fee for the meal. The public can register for the event HERE to reserve a spot and a meal.

Washburn University officials said MANA de Topeka is a chapter of MANA, a national Latina organization founded in 1974. It continues to support Washburn University students and will be awarding a single, $500 scholarship to one student. All students attending the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Banquet will have the opportunity to win this one-time scholarship.

According to Washburn University officials, this banquet is sponsored by Washburn University Student Life, the Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO) and the Multicultural Intersectional Learning Space (MILS).

“This banquet is about taking time to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic Americans,” said Dr. Eric Grospitch, vice president for student life, Washburn University. “And, recognizing that Washburn has a great population of Hispanic students, faculty and staff who contribute so much to our university every day.

“We know this extends to our Topeka community and we would love to have community partners join us Sept. 14 to help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.”

For background about Ernestor De La Rosa, Washburn University officials noted currently, De La Rosa serves as the City of Topeka’s first chief diversity equity and inclusion officer. Under this role, he also oversees the Human Resources and Community Engagement departments. Governor Laura Kelly appointed De La Rosa to serve on the Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission and the Kansas Racial Equity and Justice Commission. He is also part of the Thrive Rural Theory of Change Working Group with the Aspen Institute. He graduated from Wichita State University in 2014 with a master’s in public administration and was born and raised in Mexico, immigrating to the United States at the age of 12.

