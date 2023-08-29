Video shows fiery aftermath of crash that significantly damaged interstate overpass in Alabama

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a major crash near downtown Montgomery that caused significant damage to an overpass, prompting closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 85.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, four vehicles were involved in a crash around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, including an 18-wheeler that slammed into the support columns holding up the South Perry Street bridge that crosses over I-85.

Police and fire medics responded to the area where first responders located four drivers who sustained minor injuries.

Viewer photos and videos show the scene after a 4-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler significantly damaged an I-85 overpass.

The 18-wheeler was carrying loads of wood, which burst into flames under the bridge. The bridge’s support columns sustained major damage and will require all I-85 southbound lanes near the South Union Street exit and the South Perry Street bridge to be closed for repairs.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has personnel on the scene at South Perry and I-85, and officials said the area will remain closed until ALDOT personnel can assess the damage.

I-85 traffic is being detoured onto the state highway system at Exit 6, East Boulevard. Commuters should expect significant delays, however.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riley County Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clark Petersen Monday morning on...
Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than 2...
Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family
Jesse Carter
Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase
A house fire at 1509 NW Logan St. has been found to be intentionally set as law enforcement...
Weekend house fire found to be intentional as suspect remains on the loose

Latest News

FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members
An organization in Emporia is taking matters into its own hands and attempting to identify a...
Emporia Main Street attempts to identify group of recent vandals
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a Fair-Side...
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends his 2024 presidential bid after failing to qualify for debate
Four girls between the ages of 17 and 19 were sent to the hospital after their drinks were...
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Topeka police were investigating a report of shots being fired at a man early Tuesday in...
Police investigate report of shots fired at man in west-central Topeka