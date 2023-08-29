Upcoming 5K takes steps to raise awareness of suicide prevention

The Shawnee Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition 5K run/walk is 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Crestview Shelter House.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are ready to lace up their shoes, and take steps to raise awareness of suicide - and how we can better support each other to prevent it.

Elaine Adair and Shannon Koch with the Shawnee Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their 11th annual 5K run/walk.

The 5K raises money to support the SCSPC’s efforts. The SCSPC provides resources, support and education for area residents.

The Shawnee Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition 5K run/walk is 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Crestview Shelter House, 4901 SW Shunga Dr. People are invited to run or walk the route, plus enjoy coffee, food, music, activities, and a silent auction. Register at this link. Learn more about the coalition’s efforts at scspc.org.

