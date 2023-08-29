Tuesday forecast: Warm with plenty of sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite some early morning clouds and possibly a few sprinkles, most of today will be sunny so have those sunglasses handy. It will be slightly warmer than yesterday before cooling down a bit the next couple days. The main focus remains on the heat for the holiday weekend being the biggest impact for the next 8 days.

Taking Action:

As you’re making your holiday weekend plans, remember the heat that is expected to move in. Try and limit any outdoor activities during the afternoon hours and if you are going to be out including heading to several of the college football home openers, hydrate and drink plenty of water!



As a weak disturbance continues to push through this morning bringing some clouds and even a few light rain showers (<0.05″) through mid-morning this will be the extent of any systems pushing through with rain chances for a while. Temperatures continue to be the main concern for the next 8 days.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 64 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing clouds this morning for late morning and afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds NW/N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

The seasonal temperatures continue into Thursday before warmer weather moves in Friday and continuing to build in the heat through the holiday weekend. One aspect of the forecast that could impact how hot it will get will be the humidity factor. As mentioned last week, the higher the humidity the harder it is for temperatures to heat up and vice versa. In this weekend’s case, the humidity won’t be as high as last week although it does come up slightly on Labor Day Monday. With that said there may be a few triple digit temperatures for highs throughout the weekend. This will continue to be fine tuned as we go through the week.

If you’re wondering about rain, there are signs of rain developing next Tuesday night into Wednesday. Will go with dry conditions even next Tuesday for now and continue to monitor the timing of the storm system coming in after the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.