Salute Our Heroes - Jim Gravenstein

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Navy veteran Jim Gravenstein of Topeka just turned 95 years young. He received dozens of birthday cards bearing best wishes and words of gratitude came from across the country.

“They are the last great generation” Gravenstein’s daughter Cheryl Brummett says with pride.

Gravenstein enlisted in the Navy in 1948. He served stateside during the Korean war and played baseball for the Navy Pacific Fleet.

“I was an athlete, played baseball and basketball” recalls Jim Gravenstein.

It’s his contributions to fellow veterans in later years that he’s perhaps best known for. Gravenstein held numerous positions with the American Legion, Post 400, in north Topeka. He was even a state commander for Kansas and a national vice commander for the legion.

“He was so great in the legion. He participated, he worked for the veterans” says Brummett.

“I was invited to the Vietnam Memorial Cemetery. And about 30 days after that, they said President Clinton wants to meet you and your wife. Come for breakfast” says Gravenstein.

Today pictures help remind Gravenstein of his many accomplishments as dementia has slowed some of his memories. Beyond the Legion, Gravenstein chaired the committee that created Topeka’s All Veterans Memorial at the Great Overland Station.

“He came up with the idea when they started transforming the Union Station down there” says Brummett.

“He spent a lot of time over there changing out flags, mending flags when the flags would get ripped” says Alan Gravenstein, Jim’s son.

It’s for Jim Gravenstein’s years of service in the American Legion and his vision to create a lasting veteran’s tribute in Topeka, that we salute him as a hero.

“I feel proud about if. And just knowing that he was a part of it, I’m very proud” says Alan Gravenstein.

Gravenstein also served in the legion as a member of its oratorical committee. That’s the group that oversees an annual scholarship contest for Kansas high school students.

Gravenstein is a well-known fisherman across the region. He went fishing for his 95th birthday. He’s a retired mail carrier. He credits lots of walking, which he still does daily, for his good health.

