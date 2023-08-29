Rear-end crash Tuesday morning on east edge of Topeka sends one to hospital

A rear-end collision Tuesday morning at S.E. Howard and Croco Road sent one person to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a rear-end collision Tuesday morning on the east edge of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:50 a.m. at S.E. Howard and Croco Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a black Chevrolet pickup truck rear-ended a Chevrolet Equinox as both vehicles were traveling north on Croco.

Sheriff’s officials said the Equinox had slowed to make a right -- or eastbound -- turn onto Howard when it was rear-ended by the pickup truck.

A passenger in the Equinox was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Equinox had substantial rear-end damage and had to be towed from the scene. The pickup truck was able to be driven from the scene.

The right northbound lane of Croco Road was closed while crews responded to the crash.

Both northbound lanes of Croco had reopened to traffic as of around 8:25 a.m.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and AMR ambulance, the Topeka Fire Department and the Topeka Police Department responded to the scene.

