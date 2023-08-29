Police investigate report of shots fired at man in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police were investigating a report of shots being fired at a man early Tuesday in west-central Topeka.

The incident was reported to have occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block if S.W. High.

Initial reports indicated a man was walking his dog in that area when shots were fired at him from a passing car.

No injuries or property damage had been reported as of 7:53 a.m. Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.

An officer told 13 NEWS at the scene that the incident remained under investigation.

