One treated at scene of afternoon house fire in Lawrence

Crews extinguish a fire at a townhouse in Lawrence on Aug. 28, 2023.
Crews extinguish a fire at a townhouse in Lawrence on Aug. 28, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was treated at the scene of an afternoon house fire in Lawrence.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says crews were called to reports of a fire at a local townhouse earlier in the afternoon.

When crews arrived, they said they were able to use the deck and sliding door to enter the home and extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters noted that one resident was home at the time and was checked out by medical personnel at the scene. They were not taken to the hospital.

Officials did not release any damage amounts or give any further details.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

