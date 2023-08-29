Off-duty officers help apprehend vandal after witnessing West Topeka incident

Zac Bibler
Zac Bibler(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two off-duty officers helped apprehend a vandal after they watched the incident go down in West Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of SW Westport and SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of vandalism.

TPD noted that two off-duty officers saw the incident unfold and were able to provide dispatch with a good description of the suspect and their direction of travel.

Responding officers said that thanks to the description from the off-duty officers they were able to quickly find the suspect in the 1500 block of SW Westport Dr. The suspect was later identified as Zac D. Bibler, 20, of Topeka.

As officers attempted to make contact with Bibler, they said he refused to comply and attempted to make a run for it. After a short chase, he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Criminal damage to property - value between $1,000 and $25,000
  • Interference with law enforcement - felony

As of Tuesday, Bibler remains behind bars with no bond listed.

