Man already jailed arrested again for human trafficking, child sex crimes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man already behind bars was arrested again for an alleged human trafficking case that involved child sex crimes.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 13 NEWS that around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, deputies at the Douglas Co. Jail arrested Kenneth W. Soap, 43, of Lawrence, who had already been in custody for a separate crime.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Soap was wanted on a warrant that stemmed from the Lawrence Police Department for counts of:

Sexual exploitation of a child - offender over the age of 18 promotes the performance of a child under the age of 14

Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of media of a child under the age of 18

2 counts of aggravated internet trading in child porn

Aggravated human trafficking - sexual gratification of a victim under the age of 14

Sexual extortion - causes a person to engage in sexual contact, intercourse or conduct

Attempted sexual exploitation of a child - the offender is over the age of 18 and employs a child under the age of 14

Court records indicate that the crimes were alleged to have happened in January 2023 and the case was filed by LPD on Aug. 23.

LPD said that as of Monday, Soap had been formally charged by the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

As of Tuesday, Soap remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.