Leaders gather to break ground on $2 billion Overland Park redevelopment

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - State and local leaders gathered in Overland Park to break ground on a $2 billion redevelopment that is set to accommodate more than 16,000 office and retail jobs.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she joined Curtin Property Company, Johnson Co. government officials and business leaders to celebrate the groundbreaking for the redevelopment of Brookridge at 103rd and Antioch Rd. in Overland Park.

Gov. Kelly noted that the $2 billion project is one of the state’s largest and most ambitious mixed-use developments. Additionally, the property’s new name - Meridian - was unveiled.

“Economic development projects like Meridian are key to making Kansas a place where more young people want to put down roots and build their futures,” Kelly said. “I want to thank our local, private sector, and nonprofit partners who all worked hand-in-hand with my administration to unlock more opportunities for Kansans.”

Kelly indicated that the first phase of redevelopment will include infrastructure work, two mixed-use residential/retail buildings, a grocery store, retail and restaurants as well as a usable green space.

The Governor said the project received $10 million in grant funds from the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Building a Stronger Economy program. Additionally, an $8 million grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Economic Redevelopment Program was awarded for road, sewer drainage and other infrastructure repairs.

According to Kelly, the first phase, including utility work, should be finished by the fall of 2024.

“The opportunity to celebrate breaking ground and unveiling our vision for Meridian marks a special milestone in the evolution of this project,” said Chris Curtin, founder of Curtin Property Company. “Our team is proud to be bringing this innovative mixed-use development to Johnson County and looks forward to being a vibrant part of the region.”

Kelly noted that the development will feature 4.8 million square feet of office space, high-quality urban living spaces with 2,000 apartments, two hotels, extensive retail and restaurant space and entertainment venues. The 200-acre property will focus on health and wellness to include more than 100 acres of usable green space that will feature fountains, recreational golf, fitness facilities, walking paths, connections to hiking and biking trails, and forested and open lawns.

“Current residents are attracted to Overland Park because of the sense of community our neighborhoods provide. Future residents will be attracted for the same reason,” said Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog. “I look forward to experiencing that community feeling at Meridian, a place to live, work, and play – all just a walk away from one another. I’m happy to be with the Meridian team this week to celebrate the beginning of this type of development and the economic impact it will bring to Overland Park and the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The Governor said Meridian is expected to accommodate more than 16,000 jobs in the office and retail spaces.

