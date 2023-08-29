Lawrence man arrested, accused of 3 year old child sex crime

FILE
FILE(Monticello Police department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested and accused of child sex crimes alleged to have happened in Lawrence more than three years ago.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to 13 NEWS that around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, deputies found Joseph A. Dibben, 22, of Lawrence, who was wanted on a previous arrest warrant.

Dibben was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the District Court public access portal, the crime was alleged to have happened in April 2020 and the case was filed by the Lawrence Police Department on Aug. 21, 2023.

As of Tuesday, Dibben has been released from custody after his $5,000 bond was posted.

LPD told 13 NEWS that Dibben has been charged by the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office with a single count of sexual exploitation of a child - possession of media of a child under the age of 18.

No further court dates have yet been set in the case.

