KSU Foundation nearly misses record with $226.4 million raised in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Foundation narrowly missed breaking another record as $226.4 million was raised during fiscal year 2023.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, officials with Kansas State University announced that in fiscal year 2023, the KSU Foundation raised more than $226.4 million in private gifts. This closely mirrors 2022′s record of $235 million.

K-State noted that the value of its long-term investment pool, which is managed by the Foundation, reached $952.3 million on June 30. Investment performance has consistently outperformed peers in the past as Wildcats ranked seventh in the nation for endowments in 2022.

“The stellar performance of foundation staff, combined with the generosity of our alumni and friends, is having a tremendous impact at K-State through significant new gifts for facilities, faculty endowments and scholarships,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation.

The University indicated that in 2023, it secured more than $75 million in record time to compete for the Ag Innovation Initiative. The money was raised between the foundation and the College of Agriculture in just four months. In February, President Richard Linton certified the amount and the state awarded $25 million in matching funds.

“The K-State community of donors — alumni, friends and corporate partners — came together this year to advance not only K-State but also the 105 counties we serve,” said Linton. “Now more than ever, private gifts are central to the success of K-State students, faculty and programs, and to our ability to deliver on our promise to become a next-generation land-grant university. It is an honor to thank all our generous donors who supported K-State this year and every year.”

K-State said other 2023 achievements include:

Donors established 152 new scholarships to address university needs

A $3 million gift helped Cats’ Cupboard construct a new facility to house its food pantry

Around $47.9 million was raised for scholarships and student success

Donors gave a record-breaking 11 gifts that totaled $5 million or more - as well as 36 gifts of $1 million or more

The largest corporate gift was secured at $10 million from General Atomics for the Salina campus

The fourth named deanship - the Eldon Gideon Dean of the College of Agriculture - was established with a $5 million endowed gift

Construction started on a third development office building at 1960 Kimball Ave. in the Edge District and is expected to be in use by July 2024

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.