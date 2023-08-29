KSU Foundation nearly misses record with $226.4 million raised in 2023

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Foundation narrowly missed breaking another record as $226.4 million was raised during fiscal year 2023.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, officials with Kansas State University announced that in fiscal year 2023, the KSU Foundation raised more than $226.4 million in private gifts. This closely mirrors 2022′s record of $235 million.

K-State noted that the value of its long-term investment pool, which is managed by the Foundation, reached $952.3 million on June 30. Investment performance has consistently outperformed peers in the past as Wildcats ranked seventh in the nation for endowments in 2022.

“The stellar performance of foundation staff, combined with the generosity of our alumni and friends, is having a tremendous impact at K-State through significant new gifts for facilities, faculty endowments and scholarships,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation.

The University indicated that in 2023, it secured more than $75 million in record time to compete for the Ag Innovation Initiative. The money was raised between the foundation and the College of Agriculture in just four months. In February, President Richard Linton certified the amount and the state awarded $25 million in matching funds.

“The K-State community of donors — alumni, friends and corporate partners — came together this year to advance not only K-State but also the 105 counties we serve,” said Linton. “Now more than ever, private gifts are central to the success of K-State students, faculty and programs, and to our ability to deliver on our promise to become a next-generation land-grant university. It is an honor to thank all our generous donors who supported K-State this year and every year.”

K-State said other 2023 achievements include:

  • Donors established 152 new scholarships to address university needs
  • A $3 million gift helped Cats’ Cupboard construct a new facility to house its food pantry
  • Around $47.9 million was raised for scholarships and student success
  • Donors gave a record-breaking 11 gifts that totaled $5 million or more - as well as 36 gifts of $1 million or more
  • The largest corporate gift was secured at $10 million from General Atomics for the Salina campus
  • The fourth named deanship - the Eldon Gideon Dean of the College of Agriculture - was established with a $5 million endowed gift
  • Construction started on a third development office building at 1960 Kimball Ave. in the Edge District and is expected to be in use by July 2024

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riley County Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clark Petersen Monday morning on...
Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than 2...
Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family
Jesse Carter
Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase
A house fire at 1509 NW Logan St. has been found to be intentionally set as law enforcement...
Weekend house fire found to be intentional as suspect remains on the loose

Latest News

A rear-end collision Tuesday morning at S.E. Howard and Croco Road sent one person to the...
Rear-end crash Tuesday morning on east edge of Topeka sends one to hospital
FILE
Ashley McBryde set to astound concert-goers at Prairie Band Casino & Resort
Crews extinguish a fire at a townhouse in Lawrence on Aug. 28, 2023.
One treated at scene of afternoon house fire in Lawrence
Topeka police were investigating a report of shots being fired at a man early Tuesday in the...
Police investigate report of shots fired at man in west-central Topeka