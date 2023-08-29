KPZ Preview: Topeka West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chargers have had a few coaching changes in the last couple of years but a former Washburn standout could bring them back to a winning program.

Trey Parker, who’s a former NFL players too, was an assistant coach before being named the interim head coach after Russell Norton stepped down as coach after six games with the program.

The motto of the team this season is “Commitment, Consistency and Accountability.” The players say they love the culture Parker is building and that’s showing in practice.

This is a team that finished just 1-8 last season and lost to Sumner Academy in the first round of the playoffs. Parker told 13 Sports he’s excited to be running his own program and Washburn head coach Craig Schurig has helped him tremendously in his transition.

Now it’s time to right their own story and change the narrative.

”You got to be committed to something, once you’re committed, be consistent and then hold yourself accountable so that’s the one thing he preaches every day, all day,” Senior Kyrece Robinson said. “Having him as a head coach has been, it’s definitely changed the program a lot.”

“We have a reputation I guess you can say about Topeka West not winning, but he (Parker) don’t really care about any of that,” Senior Jace Banks said. “He just wants us to go in and be the best we can be because he knows we have the players, it’s just a mindset thing.”

“Our biggest thing is attention to detail, knowing your job and know what and where you’re supposed to be so we’re preaching the little things that we hope they build on and have some success in the future,” Parker said.

Topeka West opens the season on the road against Seaman.

