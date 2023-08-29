KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field into a magical winter wonderland from November 24-December 31.(Enchant Christmas)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It may seem a bit too early to start thinking about Christmas. But, with tickets for an interactive light village featuring artisan shops and an ice skating trail about to go on sale, it might be worth considering bending the “no Christmas until December” rule just this once.

Enchant Christmas is a 10-acre combination of mazes, food and craft vendors, ice skating and more, all tied together with intricate light displays.

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field into a magical winter wonderland from November 24-December 31.(Enchant Christmas)

The concept of Enchant originated in Canada in 2008 when its founders, Kevin Johnston and Cam Walker, helped some of their Vancouver neighbors hang their outdoor Christmas lights. By the next year, the demand for their skills encouraged the two friends to start advertising as “Light ‘Em Up!” and taking on more customers.

Over the next several years, Johnston and Walker’s business grew and they started decorating for even bigger clients, including “major malls, community gardens [and] ski resorts.” After a few years in the lighting business, Walker decided to make a career move into real estate and Light ‘Em Up came to an end.

Then, in 2014, Walker’s wife Nicole had the idea for a light-up maze and Johnston got to work prototyping a wall made of Christmas lights. The idea kept growing, so Walker and Johnston enlisted the help of friends, family and professionals to help develop the first-ever Enchant event over the course of two years.

Lightbulb-shaped drinks are one of many unique touches that make Enchant a world of its own.
Lightbulb-shaped drinks are one of many unique touches that make Enchant a world of its own.(Enchant Christmas)

The first-ever Enchant took place in the center of Vancouver in 2016. It drew so much attention that city traffic was jammed with thousands of visitors. With plans for the next year already underway, the friends decided they would move Enchant to the U.S. where their event would be better accommodated.

Since then, Enchant locations have popped up in Las Vegas, Milwaukee, San Jose, Scottsdale, and St. Petersburg. According to Enchant, over 3 million guests have visited the light-up villages since 2016 and they hope to double their number of U.S. locations.

The brand-new, Kansas City edition of Enchant was announced in August 2023 in advance of the the approaching holiday season. The village will be open from November 24 to December 31 on the KC Monarch’s baseball field.

Tickets for groups of ten or more are available now and general ticket presale begins Wednesday, September 6 at 8 a.m.

For more information and to sign up for the Enchant newsletter, visit the Enchant Christmas website.

