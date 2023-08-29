Kansas volleyball cracks Top 25 rankings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks under head coach Ray Bechard have been a consistent winner and this new season is no different.

After sweeping Pepperdine and Omaha in the Omaha tournament over the weekend, Kansas cracks the Top 25, sitting at No. 23 in the first week of the AVCA Volleyball rankings where Wisconsin sits at No. 1

The Jayhawks will have their home opener Aug. 31 in the Kansas Invitational against Purdue at 6:30 p.m., followed by a matchup with Marquette Sept. 2 at 1:00 p.m.

