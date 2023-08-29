Kansas Nonprofit Chamber decides to dissolve

"Sorry we're closed" sign on the door of a business.
Kansas Nonprofit Chamber stated in a media release that after several months of facing difficult financial realities, the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber has decided to dissolve.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that provides resources and support for nonprofit organizations across the state has decided to dissolve.

Kansas Nonprofit Chamber stated in a media release that after several months of facing difficult financial realities, the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber has decided to dissolve. Every effort is being made to work with their members and partners to ensure a seamless conclusion.

Kansas Nonprofit Chamber officials said as of Aug. 25, Ian Boyd is acting as the Appointed Trustee of the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber to complete legal requirements for dissolution. Officials stated there has been a change in leadership.

According to officials with Kansas Nonprofit Chamber, as they move to close the organization, they will continue to support ARPA grants for Wichita and Sedgwick County, Kansas-based nonprofits until all funds have been awarded.

For over twenty years, the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber, Inc. officials said they have made the community a better place by supporting a multitude of non-profit organizations statewide. They believe the work will continue through the vast network of resources and by many skilled leaders in the State of Kansas working to build a better society.

Kansas Nonprofit Chamber officials wish to convey their gratitude to all who have supported the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber’s Mission for many years.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riley County Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clark Petersen Monday morning on...
Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than 2...
Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family
Jesse Carter
Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase
A house fire at 1509 NW Logan St. has been found to be intentionally set as law enforcement...
Weekend house fire found to be intentional as suspect remains on the loose

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
K-16 project to impact Jefferson Co. drivers for at least 1 month
K-16 project to impact Jefferson Co. drivers for at least 1 month
Azura Credit Union opened its Wanamaker location, at 1080 SW Wanamaker Rd., up again after...
Azura Credit Union opens expanded Wanamaker branch
The gift will benefit the children at the Capper Foundation.
Capper Foundation receives $10,000 donation from ITC Great Plains