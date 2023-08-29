Kansas Nonprofit Chamber decides to dissolve

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that provides resources and support for nonprofit organizations across the state has decided to dissolve.

Kansas Nonprofit Chamber stated in a media release that after several months of facing difficult financial realities, the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber has decided to dissolve. Every effort is being made to work with their members and partners to ensure a seamless conclusion.

Kansas Nonprofit Chamber officials said as of Aug. 25, Ian Boyd is acting as the Appointed Trustee of the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber to complete legal requirements for dissolution. Officials stated there has been a change in leadership.

According to officials with Kansas Nonprofit Chamber, as they move to close the organization, they will continue to support ARPA grants for Wichita and Sedgwick County, Kansas-based nonprofits until all funds have been awarded.

For over twenty years, the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber, Inc. officials said they have made the community a better place by supporting a multitude of non-profit organizations statewide. They believe the work will continue through the vast network of resources and by many skilled leaders in the State of Kansas working to build a better society.

Kansas Nonprofit Chamber officials wish to convey their gratitude to all who have supported the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber’s Mission for many years.

