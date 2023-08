Kade Warner cut by Buccaneers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As NFL teams begin to trim their rosters to 53 players, former Wildcat Kade Warner misses out on a roster spot.

Warner was cut by Tampa Buy on Sunday according to JC Allen, a Buccaneers beat reporter.

#Bucs have 32 confirmed roster cuts as of now. With Ryan Jensen going on IR. Four more cuts to go to reach 53.



QB John Wolford

RB Patrick Laird

RB Ronnie Brown

WR David Moore

WR Ryan Miller

WR Cephus Johnson

WR Kaylon Geiger

WR Kade Warner

WR Taye Barber

TE Tanner Taula

TE… — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) August 29, 2023

Warner played a big role in Kansas State’s AP Top 25 ranking, a Big 12 Championship and a Sugar Bowl appearance in 2022. Warner finished last season with 46 catches, 456 yards and five touchdowns while also adding 21 rushing yards.

In his two seasons with Kansas State, he played in 27 games, piled up 60 catches, 622 yards and five touchdowns.

