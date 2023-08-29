K-State, Hutchinson Community College develop teacher pathway program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University College of Education and Hutchinson Community College are partnering to develop a teacher pathway program for area students.

Kansas State University officials said the teacher pathway program paves the way for area students to earn a bachelor’s degree in education online while remaining in their home communities.

K-State officials indicated this pathway program begins in high school where students chart their journey to becoming teachers and take dual credit courses through Hutchinson Community College. As they progress through the community college phase, students will be provided with comprehensive guidance to ensure a smooth transition to K-State Online and field experiences in their local schools.

According to officials with K-State, the innovative online platform allows aspiring educators to balance their studies with other commitments while benefiting from the expertise of distinguished faculty members and advanced educational resources.

“The collaborative nature of this initiative is a testament to both institutions’ commitment to fostering academic growth, accessibility and community engagement,” said Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education. “By combining their resources and expertise, the K-State College of Education and Hutchinson Community College are creating a comprehensive educational experience that will nurture the next generation of exceptional educators.”

K-State officials indicated Carter File, president of Hutchinson Community College, also shared his excitement about the partnership.

“This collaboration with Kansas State University aligns perfectly with our mission to provide quality education and open doors of opportunity for our local students,” he said. “By offering a seamless pathway to a bachelor’s degree in education, we are empowering aspiring teachers to achieve their dreams while enriching our communities with their knowledge and passion.”

According to officials with K-State, the pathway program is slated to launch in the fall of 2023. Both institutions will provide additional details and guidelines to local high schools, prospective students and the broader community in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hutchinson Community College to support the community’s talented students in their pursuit of becoming outstanding educators,” Mercer said. “Through this pathway program, we are breaking down barriers and offering a flexible, accessible and classroom-ready educational experience that will contribute significantly to the supply of teachers in and around Hutchinson and across our state.”

For more information, K-State officials noted to please contact Tonnie Martinez, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction at K-State, at tonnie@ksu.edu or Tricia Paramore, vice president of academic affairs at Hutchinson Community College, at ParamoreT@hutchcc.edu.

