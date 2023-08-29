K-State to analyze county’s energy usage in attempt to boost resiliency

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas county’s energy usage will be under the watchful eye of a team of researchers at K-State in an attempt to bolster community resiliency.

Kansas State University says that engineering Professor Bala Natarajan is set to lead a nearly $1 million project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. The goal is to develop an analysis and planning tool to enhance the community power grid resilience in Ford Co.

K-State noted that Natarajan will lead the 2-year project, “Stakeholder-guided holistic, Adaptive Framework for enhancing community Energy Resilience (SAFER)” to involve about $800,000 in direct funds to the Wildcat team.

The University said Natarajan’s team includes George Amariucai, associate professor of computer science, Jason Bergtold, professor of agricultural economics, Anil Pahwa, university distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Marcellus Caldas, professor of geography and geospatial sciences. Additional funds will go toward the National Renewable Energy Lab.

According to K-State, the project will scrutinize the fundamental relationships between disasters, power grid resources, and socioeconomic and energy burdens in Ford County. Research in holistic power grid resilience quantification and machine learning-based scalable resilience analysis will be used along with innovative approaches to decide the best solar and battery deployments to enhance community resilience.

“The team will produce a resilience analysis and planning tool that can enhance the energy resilience of this community,” Natarajan said. “It will enable decision makers to evaluate solar-plus-storage investments that can lead to measurable impacts on resilience while also serving as a benchmark for other communities in Kansas and beyond.”

K-State noted that Natarajan holds the Clair N. Palmer and Sara M. Palmer Electrical Engineering Professorship and is a Steve Hsu keynote research scholar in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.

