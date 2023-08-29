K-16 project to impact Jefferson Co. drivers for at least 1 month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resurfacing and chip seal project is set to affect drivers in Jefferson Co. for at least the next month.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Wednesday, Aug. 30, a resurfacing project is set to begin along K-16 in Jefferson Co. The surface recycle and chip seal project will cover about 16 miles between the southern K-4 junction to the Jackson Co. line as well as from the northern K-4 junction to U.S. 59.

KDOT noted that the City of Valley Falls will be included in the project, however, crews will only chip seal that area.

The Department indicated that the contractor will start at the western city limits of Valley Falls and work eastward. Once competed, crews will move to the north junctions nd work east toward Highway 59. Work is set to be done in smaller sections to reduce the impact on drivers.

According to crews, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the work zone and drivers will be directed by a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT said work is set to take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The project is expected to be completed by early October, weather permitting. Dustrol Inc., of Towanda, is the prime contractor of the $2.4 million project.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.