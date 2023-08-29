GoFundMe created for family who lost everything in North Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser has been started for a North Topeka family who lost all of their belongings in a recent house fire.

Michelle Parker, the mother of the victim of the Harrison St. house fire reported on Monday, says that she has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for clothes and other necessities that were destroyed in the fire - as well as medical care.

Parker said the fire broke out while her daughter was home experiencing issues with her heart and her two grandchildren were at school. The fire damaged all of their belongings.

The grandmother noted that the funds will be used to pay for clothes and personal items for her grandchildren, ages 13 and 10, as well as medical treatment for her daughter’s heart issues. A drop-off location will also be set up for any other donations.

As of Tuesday, investigators with the Topeka Fire Department have not released the cause of the fire.

