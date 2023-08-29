Fork in the Road: Weller’s in North Topeka prides itself on menu’s variety

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several suggestions led 13 NEWS to Weller’s Grill and Bar in North Topeka, where the variety on the menu is sure to please just about anyone.

“Weller’s opened in 2011. I took over shortly after graduating college at the end of 2012,” said owner Ryan Jennings. “Originally, it was a family-owned restaurant by my father and we have had a great run so far.”

As for “Grill and Bar” instead of “Bar and Grill,” Jennings said the decision was made to place an emphasis on the food.

“You know, we are not a place that you come and get drunk at - we are a place that you come eat and have a few drinks,” he noted.

When it comes to the food, Jennings said there is a little something for everyone.

“Whether you want nachos, wings, or - if you want to go more on the dinner side of things - we have fresh gut ribeyes. We make our Chicken Fried Chickens, Chicken Fried Steaks, meatloaf... There is something on our menu for everybody.”

Even when it comes to the nachos, variety seems to be the theme.

“Well, we offer various styles of nachos. We have chili nachos, beef nachos, steak and chicken. Then we have a combination where you can mix and match,” Jennings said. “The nachos do come with queso, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos, and shredded cheese topped off with a little bit more queso - just to try to make it look as pretty as possible.”

Jennings said one of the Grill’s most popular items is the Buffalo Chicken Crunch Wrap, which includes shredded cheese, queso, buffalo sauce, chicken and tater tots.

“This is my first time. I live right up the road and I have never heard of it, but I am glad I came,” said first-time customer Wade Ahlders. “Definitely love it, definitely will be back.”

Weller’s is located at 222 NW Independence Ave. in North Topeka. Doors open every day at 11 a.m., except for Sundays when the Grill is closed.

