Fire crews respond early Tuesday to Hill’s Pet Nutrition on north side of downtown Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews responded to an incident early Tuesday at Hill’s Pet Nutrition on the north edge of the city’s downtown area.

The call was reported around 4 a.m. at the pet food plant, located near N.E. Curtis and Monroe streets.

The incident appeared to be on the back -- or north -- side of the facility just south of the Kansas River.

Several fire trucks remained at the scene as of 5:25 a.m.

A fire truck aerial apparatus was extended at a building on the back side of the property.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

