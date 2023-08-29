Emporia Main Street attempts to identify group of recent vandals

Emporia Main Street attempts to identify a group seen vandalizing its property on Aug. 25, 2023.
Emporia Main Street attempts to identify a group seen vandalizing its property on Aug. 25, 2023.(Emporia Main Street)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization in Emporia is taking matters into its own hands and attempting to identify a group that recently committed acts of vandalism.

Emporia Main Street took to Facebook on Monday, Aug. 28, in an attempt to identify a group of recent vandals. Around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, the group was seen breaking off multiple electrical outlets.

The organization noted that a police report has been filed, however, it is still attempting to identify the vandals itself.

“Acts like this are senseless and impact the whole community,” said an Emporia Main Street spokesperson.

The organization did not disclose how much it would cost to repair the broken outlets.

Anyone who knows who these vandals may be or has information about the incident should report it to Emporia Main Street at 620-340-6430 or the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200.

