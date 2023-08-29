Elementary students break ground on homes for the Lawrence unsheltered population

Live at Five
By David Oliver and Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unsheltered population in Lawrence will have some new options for housing next year, thanks to the curiosity of some young students.

The first- and second-grade students from the Limestone Community School broke ground at the site of a future home specifically for the homeless population.

The students decided to act after learning about the homeless struggles in Lawrence — and after their teacher read them a book about imagination that asked the simple question: What if? One student answered, “What if everyone had a home?” and educators found a way to turn this project into something more.

Limestone School director Madeline Herrera says they had to create new lesson plans to help the students draft their designs with the help of a Lawrence architecture firm.

“So, we are covering area, perimeter, [and] measurement just so they have a great foundation to design this home,” said Herrera. “And then it just really took off.”

The Lawrence Community Housing Trust has donated land to this project where the homes will be built.

The Limestone students hope to have the first home ready for occupants by early next spring. The Limestone School also has a link to donate funds to the project. If you would like to donate, click HERE.

The students were also featured in a 13 NEWS Good Kids segment. Click below to check out the story.
Good Kids - Students building homes for the homeless

A group of elementary students in Lawrence have a big goal for the community. And it all started with a simple question...’what if’?

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riley County Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clark Petersen Monday morning on...
Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than 2...
Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family
Jesse Carter
Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase
A house fire at 1509 NW Logan St. has been found to be intentionally set as law enforcement...
Weekend house fire found to be intentional as suspect remains on the loose

Latest News

The Capper Foundation improved accessibility to its garden and walking trail in recent upgrades.
Capper Foundation clients see fewer accessibility barriers to outdoor spaces
The Capper Foundation improved accessibility to its garden and walking trail in recent upgrades.
Capper Foundation clients see fewer accessibility barriers to outdoor spaces
The unsheltered population in Lawrence will have some new options for housing next year, thanks...
Elementary students break-ground on homes for the Lawrence unsheltered population
Live at Five
Fork in the Road: Weller’s in North Topeka prides itself on menu’s variety