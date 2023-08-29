Elementary students break-ground on homes for the Lawrence unsheltered population

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unsheltered population in Lawrence will have some new options for housing next year, thanks to the curiosity of some young students.

The first- and second-grade students from the Limestone Community School broke ground at the site of a future home specifically for the homeless population.

The students decided to act after learning about the homeless struggles in Lawrence — and after their teacher read them a book about imagination that asked the simple question: What if? One student answered, “What if everyone had a home?” and educators found a way to turn this project into something more.

Limestone School director Madeline Herrera says they had to create new lesson plans to help the students draft their designs with the help of a Lawrence architecture firm.

“So, we are covering area, perimeter, [and] measurement just so they have a great foundation to design this home,” said Herrera. “And then it just really took off.”

The Lawrence Community Housing Trust has donated land to this project where the homes will be built.

The Limestone students hope to have the first home ready for occupants by early next spring. The Limestone School also has a link to donate funds to the project. If you would like to donate, click HERE.

The students were also featured in a 13 NEWS Good Kids segment. Click below to check out the story. Good Kids - Students building homes for the homeless A group of elementary students in Lawrence have a big goal for the community. And it all started with a simple question...’what if’?

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.